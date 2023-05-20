UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 159,300 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 159,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 150,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1426.04 feet and was 28.04 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 44,900 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1115.70 feet, 65.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 44,600 cusecs and 48,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 69,200, 59,700, 41,900 and 13,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 36,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 15,900 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

