IRSA releases 160,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 160,000 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 181,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1426.15 feet and was 28.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 58,700 cusecs and 57,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1132.90 feet, 82.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 55,500 cusecs and 35,400 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 74,800, 80,900, 62,300 and 21,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 36,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera while 12,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.