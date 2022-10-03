IRSA releases 160,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 160,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 113,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1547.00 feet and was 149.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 64,100 cusecs and 95,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1188.15 feet, which was 138.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 10,600 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 79,100, 59,500 and 35,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.