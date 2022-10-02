IRSA releases 160,200 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 160,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 117,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1548.10 feet and was 150.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 65,500 cusecs and 95,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1188.70 feet, which was 138.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 12,000 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 66,400, 62,000 and 33,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 17,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.