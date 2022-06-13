IRSA releases 160981 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 160981 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 159391 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA , the water level in Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 070.00 feet, which was 20.

00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 21325 and 23715 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 79387,81814 and 48895 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 21300 cusecs water was released at Nowshera and 27366 from the Chenab River at Marala.