IRSA Releases 162,400 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 162,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 148,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1400.00 feet, which was 16.00 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 51,100 and 52,600 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1104.80 feet, which was 64.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 45,900 and 58,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 75,200, 80,800 and 17,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 27,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

