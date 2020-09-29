UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 163,000 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:30 AM

IRSA releases 163,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 163,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 125,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1547.80 feet, which was 161.80 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 74,600 cusecs and outflow as 85,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1231.25 feet, which was 191.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12,600 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 90,000, 77,100 and 19,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif will be produced before accountabil ..

15 minutes ago

One million COVID-19 deaths ‘an agonising milest ..

32 minutes ago

PM to address Financing for Development summit tod ..

37 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Scouts Mission supports flood victims in S ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.