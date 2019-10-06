IRSA releases 163,000 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 163,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 109,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1528.32 feet, which was 142.2 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 61,000 cusecs and outflow as 85,000 cusecs.

The water level in Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1207.

85 feet, which was 167.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,300 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 100,600, 97,900 and 43,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 16,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,900 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 9.829 million acre feet.