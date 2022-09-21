UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 163,500 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 06:10 PM

IRSA releases 163,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 163,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 158,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum capacity level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 87,900 cusecs and 87,100 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1192.75 feet, which was 142.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 14,000 and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 81,000, 97,100 and 101,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 25,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

51 minutes ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

1 hour ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

2 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs concludes training with French Custo ..

Dubai Customs concludes training with French Customs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.