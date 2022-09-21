IRSA releases 163,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 163,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 158,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum capacity level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 87,900 cusecs and 87,100 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1192.75 feet, which was 142.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 14,000 and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 81,000, 97,100 and 101,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 25,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala