Open Menu

IRSA Releases 164,253 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 02:20 PM

IRSA releases 164,253 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 164,253 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 183,318 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1464.93 feet, which was 62.93 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 91,800 cusecs and 82,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1145.95 feet, which was 95.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 37,265 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 106,037, 86,051, 55,151 and 19,300 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 34,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,470 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

38 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

44 minutes ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

14 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

14 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

14 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

14 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

14 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

15 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan