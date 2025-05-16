IRSA releases 164,253 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 164,253 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 183,318 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1464.93 feet, which was 62.93 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 91,800 cusecs and 82,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1145.95 feet, which was 95.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 37,265 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 106,037, 86,051, 55,151 and 19,300 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 34,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,470 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.