IRSA Releases 164,300 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 164,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 207,400 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1446.30 feet which was 44.30 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 97,900 cusecs and 102,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1137.80 feet, which was 87.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 45,200 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 99,500, 63,200, 39,800 and 9,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 36,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 16,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
