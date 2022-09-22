IRSA releases 164,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 164,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 157,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum capacity level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 88,100 cusecs and 87,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1192.50 feet, which was 142.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 14,400 and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 80,000, 88,700 and 82,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 23,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala