IRSA Releases 164,800 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 164,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 186,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1426.87 feet and was 28.87 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 64,500 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1116.25 feet, which was 66.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 50,400 cusecs and 43,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 58,500, 61,100, 42,900 and 14,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 39,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 23,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

