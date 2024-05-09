IRSA Releases 164,900 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 164,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 197,300 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1467.95 feet and was 53.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 42,400 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1168.45 feet, which was 118.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 65,000 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 66,600, 58,000, 45,900 and 11,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 62,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 18,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
