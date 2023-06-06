IRSA releases 165,000 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 165,000 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 173,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1426.13 feet and was 28.13 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 59,800 cusecs and 60,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1133.

40 feet, 83.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 48,800 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 79,500, 80,900, 63,100 and 22,500 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 35,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera while 10,300 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.