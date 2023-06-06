UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 165,000 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 11:10 AM

IRSA releases 165,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 165,000 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 173,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1426.13 feet and was 28.13 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 59,800 cusecs and 60,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1133.

40 feet, 83.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 48,800 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 79,500, 80,900, 63,100 and 22,500 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 35,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera while 10,300 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US re ..

Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US relations: Masood Khan

2 minutes ago
 PM directs to take special measures in budget to p ..

PM directs to take special measures in budget to provide relief to masses

8 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Fati ..

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Fatimah Jumaa Al Kaabi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Jobs at Risk From Artificial Intelligence, Need Hu ..

Jobs at Risk From Artificial Intelligence, Need Human Intelligence Tempering - I ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.