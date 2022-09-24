IRSA releases 165,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 165,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 150,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum capacity level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 85,700 cusecs while out flow as 84,900 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1191.70 feet, which was 141.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 10,900 and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 83,800, 64,500 and 67,400 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 21,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala