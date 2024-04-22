IRSA Releases 165,600 Cusecs Water
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 165,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 244,600 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1441.48 feet and was 43.48 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 40,500 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1134.60 feet, which was 84.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 63,500 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 100,500, 56,000, 97,800 and 33,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 116,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 16,600 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala
