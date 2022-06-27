IRSA releases 16642 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 16642 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 27142 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1097.15 feet, which was 47.

15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 45609 and 40000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 98865 ,115193 and 68190 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 27900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 27142 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.