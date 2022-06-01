UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 166715 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 01:50 PM

IRSA releases 166715 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 166715 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 159789 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA on Wednesday, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1070.85 feet, which was 20.

85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 27274 and 35000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 92812, 73141 and 50660 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 26100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 26815 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

