IRSA releases 166726 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 166726 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 137535 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 166726 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 137535 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1511.38 feet, which was 119.38 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 81200 and 95000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1186.85 feet, which was 136.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 14609 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 110706 , 108529and 69255 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 13900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 27826 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.