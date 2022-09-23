UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 167,600 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 04:50 PM

IRSA releases 167,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 167,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 159,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum capacity level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 89,300 cusecs and 88,500 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1192.20 feet, which was 142.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 14,900 and 24,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 88,200, 78,600 and 70,400 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 22,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala

