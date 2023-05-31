IRSA releases 167,700 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 167,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 173,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1426.84 feet and was 28.84 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 55,900 cusecs and 64,900 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1125.30 feet, which was 75.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 49,300 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 79,500, 81,900, 50,000 and 14,500 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 37,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 13,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.