Open Menu

IRSA Releases 168,100 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM

IRSA releases 168,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 168,100 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 178,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 101,400 cusecs and 100,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1239:75 feet, which was 189.

75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 18,800 cusecs and 9,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 132,100, 141,100, 231,500, and 206,400 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 19,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 28,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

58 minutes ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

2 hours ago
 ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festiv ..

ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition o ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal

2 hours ago
 ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judi ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour ..

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

3 hours ago
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

3 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

3 hours ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

3 hours ago
 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

4 hours ago
 Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of S ..

Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan