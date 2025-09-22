IRSA Releases 168,100 Cusecs Water
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 168,100 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 178,300 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 101,400 cusecs and 100,000 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1239:75 feet, which was 189.
75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 18,800 cusecs and 9,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 132,100, 141,100, 231,500, and 206,400 cusecs, respectively.
Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 19,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 28,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.
