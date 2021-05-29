IRSA releases 168,300 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 168,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 172,300 cusecs

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1400.50 feet, which was 16.50 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 63,300 and 60,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1104.95 feet, which was 64.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 50,700 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 64,400, 81,200 and 17,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 32,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.