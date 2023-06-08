IRSA releases 168,400 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 168,400 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 185,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1426.30 feet and was 28.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 66,400 cusecs and 63,600 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1134.

70 feet, which was 84.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 54,200 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 86,000, 82,000, 61,500 and 22,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 35,400 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 10,400 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.