IRSA Releases 168416 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2022 | 08:42 PM

IRSA releases 168416 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 168416 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 162123 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1073.40 feet, which was 23.

40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 27907and 35000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 100243, 73141 and 52605 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 27500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 22416 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

