IRSA releases 168,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 168,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 203,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1468.78 feet and was 54.78 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 47,100 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1169.20 feet, which was 119.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 62,600 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 92,300, 59,100, 43,900 and 11,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 63,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 20,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.