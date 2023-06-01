UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 169,400 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 11:40 AM

IRSA releases 169,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 169,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 174,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1426.11 feet and was 28.11 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 56,800 cusecs and 64,800 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1126.25 feet, which was 76.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 48,500 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 86,900, 81,900, 55,300 and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 35,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 17,7600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

