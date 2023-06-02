IRSA releases 169,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 169,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 198,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1426.15 feet and was 28.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 61,300 cusecs and 60,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1128.20 feet, which was 78.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 62,800 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 96,200, 81,900, 55,200 and 16,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 36,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 21,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala