IRSA releases 169,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 169,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 164,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conversation level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 75,500 cusecs and 74,500 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1190.85 feet, which was 140.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 20,000 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 83,800, 61,100 and 48,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 20,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 23,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.