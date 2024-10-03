IRSA releases 171,000 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 171,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 121,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 171,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 121,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.62 feet and was 138.62 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 72,600 cusecs and 85,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1212.85 feet, which was 164.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,100 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 86,700, 79,200, 66,300 and 10,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 19,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.