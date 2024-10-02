IRSA releases 171,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 171,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 126,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1537.09 feet and was 139.09 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 74,800 cusecs and 85,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1213.90 feet, which was 165.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 9,900 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur was recorded as 82,900, 85,300, 57,500, and 10,500 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 19,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,700 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.