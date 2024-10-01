IRSA Releases 171,800 Cusecs Water
Published October 01, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 171,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 131,200 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1537.48 feet and was 139.48 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 79,500 cusecs and 85,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1214.90 feet, which was 166.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 9,900 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur was recorded as 83,400, 85,300, 57,600, and 23,100 cusecs respectively.
Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 19,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,500 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.
