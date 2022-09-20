UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 172,600 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 06:55 PM

IRSA releases 172,600 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 172,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 171,900 cusecs

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum capacity level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 94,800 cusecs and 94,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1192.95 feet, which was 142.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 16,500 and 18,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 102,500, 100,100 and 124,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 26,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

More Stories From Pakistan

