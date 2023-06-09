UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 173,000 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 03:40 PM

IRSA releases 173,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 173,000 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 199,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1426.93 feet and was 28.93 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 73,300 cusecs and 64,800 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1135.75 feet, which was 85.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 57,600 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 84,100, 81,600, 61,500 and 22,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 38,800 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 10,400 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

