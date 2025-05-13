IRSA releases 174,046 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 174,046 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 214,343 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1462.48 feet which was 60.48 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 108,400 cusecs and 82,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1143.95 feet, which was 93.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 41,897 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 128,200, 81,146, 51,015 and 15,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 39,200cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 8,715 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.