IRSA Releases 174,046 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 174,046 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 214,343 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1462.48 feet which was 60.48 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 108,400 cusecs and 82,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1143.95 feet, which was 93.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 41,897 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 128,200, 81,146, 51,015 and 15,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 39,200cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 8,715 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 174,046 cusecs water1 minute ago
-
PM directs measures to broaden tax net; tech use to prevent evasion1 minute ago
-
DC chairs meeting on education reforms1 minute ago
-
Dr Tariq praises unity of nation, courage of armed forces against Indian aggression1 minute ago
-
Call for creating awareness on child protection laws, establishment of child protection services21 minutes ago
-
Unidentified attackers shot killed wife, husband21 minutes ago
-
Lecture on 'Role & Functions of Wafaqi Mohtasib' held31 minutes ago
-
40 civilians, 11 troops martyred in Indian aggression: ISPR41 minutes ago
-
Saghar thanks Trump for playing role in defusing Pak-India tensions41 minutes ago
-
Driver, 6 children receive injuries in firing incident41 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast very hot weather for Sindh41 minutes ago
-
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks59 minutes ago