IRSA Releases 174,900 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 174,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 153,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1402.55 feet, which was 18.55 feet higher than its dead level of1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 51,000 and 60,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1108.10 feet, which was 68.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 45,300 and 58,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 87,800, 81,400 and 17,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 31,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

