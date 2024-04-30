IRSA releases 175,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 175,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 332,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1457.55 feet and was 43.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 51,800 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1153.70 feet, which was 103.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 127,800 cusecs and 18,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 104,700, 52,100, 54,100 and 25,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 120,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 23,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.