IRSA releases 175831 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 175831 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 180058 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1097.70 feet, which was 47.

07 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 45763 and 42336 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 88089 ,110247 and 72440 cuases respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 27500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 32495 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.