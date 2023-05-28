UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 176,600 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 01:00 PM

IRSA releases 176,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 176,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 199,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1428.91 feet and was 30.91 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 69,600 cusecs and 68,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1123.00 feet, which was 73.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 56,400 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 80,400, 73,300, 41,500 and 14,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 38,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 19,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

