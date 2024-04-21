Open Menu

IRSA Releases 177,100 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM

IRSA releases 177,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 177,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 280,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1439.16 feet and was 41.16 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 46,900 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1132.00 feet, which was 82.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 81,400 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 106,100, 82,900, 66,300 and 7,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 123,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 20,400 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala

