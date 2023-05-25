UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 177,200 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 01:50 PM

IRSA releases 177,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 177,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 205,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1427.52 feet and was 29.52 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 68,600 cusecs and 60,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1117.95 feet, which was 67.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 57,400 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 68,700, 61,100, 42,100 and 14,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 43,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 24,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to d ..

Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to discuss cooperation

7 minutes ago
 Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sa ..

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sanghar

50 minutes ago
 Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo ..

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo V27e Launches in Pakistan

53 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

2 hours ago
 DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Busin ..

DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Business Council

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.