IRSA releases 177,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 177,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 205,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1427.52 feet and was 29.52 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 68,600 cusecs and 60,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1117.95 feet, which was 67.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 57,400 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 68,700, 61,100, 42,100 and 14,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 43,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 24,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.