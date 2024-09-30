Open Menu

IRSA Releases 179,300 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 179,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 155,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1537.70 feet and was 139.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 94,100 cusecs and 85,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1215.90 feet, which was 167.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 11,600 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 93,000, 85,300, 69,300 and 31,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 20,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

