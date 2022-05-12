IRSA releases 180577 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 180577 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 189413 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1082.65 feet, which was 32.

65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 36447 and 33211 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 83083,73077 and 31010 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 37400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 24966 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.