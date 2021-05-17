UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 181,600 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 12:10 PM

IRSA releases 181,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 181,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 176,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1408.90 feet, which was 24.90 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 60,400 and 65,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1113.95 feet, which was 73.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 49,100 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 79,300, 69,800 and 16,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 41,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Infinix Pakistan fans in an ecstatic mood as youth ..

34 minutes ago

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Pakistani Foreign ..

42 minutes ago

Resolution Adopted By The Virtual Open-ended Extra ..

42 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Congratulates Muslim World o ..

42 minutes ago

IG offers Eid prayer at Police Lines Headquarters

50 minutes ago

Local Press:Dubai welcomes the world with confiden ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.