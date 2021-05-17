IRSA releases 181,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 181,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 176,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1408.90 feet, which was 24.90 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 60,400 and 65,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1113.95 feet, which was 73.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 49,100 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 79,300, 69,800 and 16,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 41,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.