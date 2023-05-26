UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 183,400 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 06:20 PM

IRSA releases 183,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 183,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 216,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1428.22 feet and was 30.22 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 72,300 cusecs and 63,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1120.00 feet, which was 70.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 58,400 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 87,900, 63,300, 42,300 and 14,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 41,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 29,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

