IRSA Releases 184,400 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 184,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 151,600 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1535.86 feet and was 137.86 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 91,900 cusecs and 95,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1220.45 feet, which was 172.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 15,300 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 127,100, 108,900, 88,500 and 36,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
