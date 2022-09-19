IRSA releases 185,000 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 185,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 185,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum capacity level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 103,900 cusecs and 103,100 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1193.00 feet, which was 143.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 18,000 cusecs each.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 111,700, 114,500 and 139,200 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 27,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.