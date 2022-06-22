UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 185100 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2022 | 02:00 PM

IRSA releases 185100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 185100 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 173523 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1079.70 feet, which was 29.

07 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 31009 and 29186 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 70355 ,112425 and 59767 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 27800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 26214 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

More Stories From Pakistan

