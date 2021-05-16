IRSA releases 185,200 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 185,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 187,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1409.44 feet, which was 25.44 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 65,600 and 65,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1114.05 feet, which was 74.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 52,000 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 79,300, 67,200 and 16,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 43,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.